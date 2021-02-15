Weather roundup …

• Louisiana State Police have investigated nearly 75 weather-related crashes caused by a mixture of snow, sleet and freezing rain in the past 24 hours, according to a Facebook post. As long as temperatures remain at or below freezing, ice will continue to accumulate on roadways and troopers are urging drivers to stay off the roads, according to The Associated Press. The state Department of Transportation said on Facebook that all state-maintained roads in East Baton Rouge Parish “have been deemed unsafe due to the ever-changing winter weather conditions.” Drivers on westbound Interstate 10 were being diverted onto other roads.

• Crews with Entergy and Demco are working hard to restore electricity to areas across south Louisiana. By midmorning, more than 53,000 in Louisiana were without power, according to Entergy’s website. WBRZ-TV has the latest on the outages.

• Some areas around Baton Rouge have implemented curfews amid the wintry weather. Central and Zachary have implemented curfews from 8 p.m. tonight to 7 a.m. tomorrow, and Livingston has a curfew from dusk until dawn tomorrow. See the list of cities and the new curfews from WAFB-TV.

• See a list of road closures here.