Weather roundup … 

• As of 8:30 a.m., more than 72,000 energy customers remain without power in Louisiana. In the Capital Region, just over 4,000 are without electricity, according to Entergy. Though the numbers remain high, they reflect progress, WBRZ-TV reports. In the greater Baton Rouge area, for example, crews have restored nearly 50% of the customers affected by the storm and Entergy says 90% of customers should have power later Monday and that 100% of their customers will have lights back by Tuesday.

• Gov. John Bel Edwards gave a brief update on the state’s response to Delta on Sunday. Watch his speech here. Edwards reported the first storm related death from Delta: an 86-year-old man in St. Martin Parish died from a fire that sparked shortly after the refueling of a generator.

• FEMA announced Sunday that its drive-thru Disaster Recovery Centers in Alexandria, Dry Prong, Leesville, Many, Jena, and Rayne reopened as of 8 a.m. today. The drive-thru centers in Lake Charles and Sulphur will reopen at 1 p.m. for Hurricane Laura survivors. Get more information here.