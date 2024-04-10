Wealthy Americans looking to build passport portfolios

Wealthy U.S. families are increasingly applying for second citizenships and national residences as a way to hedge their financial risk, reports CNBC.

These “passport portfolios” of multiple citizenships are attractive investments for several reasons, including ease of travel in parts of the world less friendly to Americans, business travel and retirement planning.

Henley & Partners, a London-based law firm that specializes in high-net-worth citizenships, says Americans now outnumber every other nationality when it comes to securing alternative residences or added citizenships.

Recent high-profile examples of second citizenships include billionaire tech investor Peter Thiel, who added a citizenship in New Zealand, and former Google CEO Eric Schmidt, who applied for citizenship in Cyprus.

