Wealth Management pays off with an early start 

When older millennials in their 30s hear the phrase “wealth management,” it might conjure images of white-haired men ironing out their estate plans or keeping close watch on their stuffed portfolio of assets. Wanting to change that mental picture, financial planner Rachel Stewart is placing a sharp focus on “foundational investing,” or financial planning for the next generation of investors.

The tool in Stewart’s arsenal is a service launched last year by her employer, Horizon Financial Group. The program—“Simplifynance”—focuses on a segment of the market largely ignored by an industry that can’t figure out how to profitably serve and charge clients without large portfolios: Young professionals between 30-45 years old.

Horizon does charge a monthly subscription planning fee for the service, but it doesn’t require investing or implementing a plan with Horizon. Essentially, it’s a low barrier to entry way to get professional advice from an established wealth management firm without having to meet account minimums or have complex wealth pictures.

“As life gets more complex, you need to outsource some things, and this generation wants to be in the driver’s seat,” says Stewart (left), who currently has between 10 and 15 clients using the service. “The value here is that I’m the same age as my clients, so I’m going through the same things they’re going through.”

Simplifynance makes itself relevant to clients by placing its focus on budgeting, cash flow and behavioral wealth-building habits and mindsets.

Stewart has spoken at two industry conferences on the subject and says the concept is being met with enthusiasm throughout the country. It’s already been licensed to one adviser in Akron, Ohio, with several conversations with others in the financial industry also in the works.

