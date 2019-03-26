Wayfair moves from online to in-person retail

Furniture retailer Wayfair Inc. says it plans to open its first full-service retail store, the latest online brand attempting to reach consumers by integrating the online and in-person shopping experiences.

As The Wall Street Journal reports, the brick-and-mortar store, to be located in Natick, Mass., is slated to open in early fall. Shoppers will be able to buy items in the store and have their orders delivered to their homes.

Wayfair’s new shop is part of a broader trend of online retailers to open physical locations, offering more than one mode of shopping.

Amazon is experimenting with a variety of formats, including Amazon Go, its cashless convenience stores, and its “4-star stores,” which sell items that customers have rated with at least four out of five stars.

Online retailers such as mattress company Casper Sleep and sneaker maker Allbirds Inc. have also opened stores. Read the full story.