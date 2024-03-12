Waste Pro acquires Port-Allen based Workbox

Waste collection and disposal company Waste Pro announced Tuesday that it has acquired Port Allen-based WorkBox.

Waste Pro’s Baton Rouge and New Orleans/Kenner divisions will assume service of existing Workbox customers, according to the announcement. Workbox provides construction, industrial and residential products for solid waste, storage and sanitation customers throughout Louisiana.

As part of the agreement, Workbox founder and CEO Martin Padial and his staff will stay with the company. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.