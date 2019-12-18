Want to know if your industry is thriving? There’s a chart for that

A lot has changed since the ‘70s. While the computer and math sector has grown more than 500% since 1970, according to Fast Company, other sectors like production, farming and fishing, and science have shrunk over the last 50 years.

Want to see how your industry is faring? See this chart by statistician Nathan Yau,

which graphs data on occupational job growth and decline from the American Community Survey and the Decennial Census since 1970.

The line graph plots the growth and decline of 24 different sectors, ranging from computer and math to art and design.

The most recent U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics Occupational Outlook Handbook estimates a mere 3% growth rate for art and design occupations through 2028—”slower than the average for all occupations.”

See the full report.