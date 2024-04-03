Want to become a plumber in Louisiana? Here’s how it could get easier

A proposal working its way through the Louisiana Legislature aims to ease the shortage of plumbers in the state, a void expected to grow as the current generation of skilled trade workers retires, Louisiana Illuminator reports.

House Bill 753, by Rep. Daryl Deshotel, R-Marksville, aims to loosen regulatory restrictions for plumbers who have not attained a master plumber’s license. The bill advanced through the House Commerce Committee without objection Tuesday and is expected to be taken up on the House floor for consideration.

Plumbing is a highly regulated occupation in Louisiana with strict requirements and multiple levels of licensure: apprentice, tradesman, journeyman and master. Additional certification is needed for specializations such as medical gas plumbing and water supply protection.

Each level of licensing can take years to complete and requires thousands of hours of on-the-job experience under the watch of a master plumber. Each license also has its own state-issued exam.

Plumbing is one of several fields in Louisiana that legislators have looked at easing occupancy licensing requirements for in the past few years.

