Wampold submits site plan for South Tower

Baton Rouge developer Mike Wampold has submitted the site plan for his planned renovations to Chase South Tower downtown, according to online records.

According to the plan, he intends to renovate the top 12 floors of the building from commercial offices into residential apartments. There will be 144 residential units as well as an 8,000-square-foot pool area on the penthouse level.

The plans also call for 4,000 square feet of commercial retail space to be added to the ground-level plaza.

The application was filed last week to go before the Planning Commission in August.

Earlier in the spring, Wampold was denied the federal historic building tax credits he was planning to use to help lower the cost of the overhaul. The project is estimated to cost more than $40 million, not including the undisclosed purchase price of the building, which Wampold acquired in early 2017.

The Chase South Tower will be the fifth major downtown structure Wampold has either bought and renovated or built from the ground up. The others are Riverside North Tower, City Plaza and II City Plaza, and the Watermark Hotel.