Wampold seeking economic development district for Harveston

Developer Mike Wampold is seeking to create an economic development district at Harveston, his planned community at Nicholson Drive and Bluebonnet Boulevard, that would help finance the development of new retail, commercial and multifamily units, as well as a K-12 charter school, church, health and wellness facilities and a sheriff’s substation.

The Metro Council is scheduled to vote Wednesday on creation of the district, which would, through tax incremental financing (TIF), use 2% of any new sales taxes generated within the district to help cover the cost of the new development.

The new district would not include the hundreds of residential units that have been developed at Harveston since 2013, but would encompass a sprawling undeveloped tract across Bluebonnet Boulevard from the residential section. The development is located within the borders of the prospective city of St. George.

Wampold says the tax break is necessary because his plans for Harveston call not just for developing new retail space, including a supermarket, but for developing infrastructure and services that do not generate revenue yet but would benefit the entire community.

“We’re proposing to bring services to this area of Baton Rouge that is grossly underserved—not just Harveston but U-Club, Spring Lake, Gardere,” he says. “But some of these services will require subsidies from us so the part of the development that will produce retail revenues can help support the services we will be building, like a new K-12 charter school, a new fire station and a sheriff’s substation.”

Metro Council member Chandler Loupe, whose district includes Harveston, is sponsoring the ordinance. He did not return calls this morning seeking comment. But other council members say Wampold and lobbyist Bud Courson have been meeting with them in recent weeks and making a strong case for the new economic development district.

“I think this would be a great opportunity,” Councilmember Tara Wicker says. “This is a live-work-play community that would benefit the entire parish. We are always looking to create these connectors and I love the opportunity this project represents.”

Councilmember Matt Watson says he also will vote for creation of the district.

“They are improving the drainage, they are going to move a substation to the area and the school will be open to anyone who wants to attend,” he says. “This will not be a gated community but will be open to anyone in the area that wants to come in … I think it’s positive.”

Councilmember Donna Collins Lewis says she hasn’t made up her mind yet but will review plans over the weekend. Other councilmembers could not be reached before this morning’s deadline.