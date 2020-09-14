Walk-On’s Brandon Landry named an Entrepreneur of the Year finalist

Walk-On’s founder Brandon Landry has been named one of the finalists for Ernst & Young’s Entrepreneur Of The Year 2020 Gulf Coast area award.

Now in its 34th year, the program honors entrepreneurial business leaders whose ambitions deliver innovation, growth and prosperity.

Award winners will be announced through a special virtual event Oct. 6. The nominees are evaluated based on six criteria: overcoming adversity; financial performance; societal impact and commitment to building a values-based company; innovation; and talent management. Since its launch, the program has expanded to recognize business leaders in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries around the world.

Landry was forced to innovate and adapt amid the pandemic to support franchisees and continue to serve Walk-On’s communities. He temporarily suspended royalty payments for franchisees, which allowed them to retain all managers and set a foundation for post-pandemic efforts. Meanwhile, Walk-On’s adapted its business operations to offer Curbside “To-Geaux” and third-party delivery while also rolling out family value meals. Read the full announcement from Walk-On’s.