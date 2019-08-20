Waitr making moves after leadership change

Waitr announced this morning that it has launched a new app that “creates a more personalized and engaging user experience,” though the updated software, released on the Apple’s App Store about a week ago, seems to not be popular with users.

In the past week, 16 reviews have been submitted on the App Store for the platform—12 of which rate the app one star and another three rate it two stars. There was one four-star rating.

The app improvements include a new bottom menu bar to give users easier access to the restaurant list, search bar and profile, as well as simplified group ordering. It’s also added a feature for users to add restaurants to a favorite list.

Yesterday, the platform announced it was expanding into three New Orleans-area communities.

The changes are the latest for the Lafayette-based company, which has had a busy summer. Less than two weeks ago, the company announced founder Chris Meaux was stepping down as CEO and would be replaced by Adam Price, the former chief operating officer. Following the announcement, the company’s stock, which has been dropping from its March peak of $14.15, declined further, from $3.76 to $1.89. As of this afternoon’s deadline, the stock was trading at $1.40.

Amid the fast-falling stock prices, company executives are buying in, according to SEC filings. In the past two weeks, Chief Legal Officer Damon Schramm has bought 14,000 shares, Director Steven Scheinthal bought 15,000, and Joseph Stough has acquired a total of 65,000 in two separate transactions.

