Waitr founder Chris Meaux steps aside as CEO 

Waitr Holdings Inc. today announced that Adam Price, who has been chief operating officer, will replace founder Chris Meaux as CEO effective immediately.

Meaux, will remain as the company’s chairman of the board.

“It’s been a privilege and honor to lead this business since its founding over five years ago and I am very proud of the incredible growth we have achieved over that time,” says Meaux in a prepared statement.

Price joined Waitr in February as chief logistics officer before quickly being named COO. Before joining Waitr, he spent more than five years as CEO of Homer Logistics, a provider of local delivery fulfillment solutions for businesses using logistics technology. Read the full company announcement.