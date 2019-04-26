Visit BR hotel tax collections running $18K short of expectations

Hotel tax collections paid to Visit Baton Rouge so far this year were $18,000 less than the agency had budgeted for, a shortfall President and CEO Paul Arrigo credits to the hotel boom in Port Allen and Ascension Parish.

The Visit Baton Rouge’s slice of occupancy tax collections in February was $424,809—more than $15,000 less than the agency budgeted to receive. In January, the agency collected roughly $3,000 less than expected. March tax collections numbers won’t be available until next month, Arrigo told his board of directors on Thursday. The agency expected to collect more than $810,000 for the first two months of the year.

Arrigo assured the board that the organization had enough cash to cover the planned $5.4 million budget and that it would not be backing down on marketing efforts, adding he anticipates the summer will be busier than initially expected.

“So while we are down some $20,000 compared to $800,000, you know, it doesn’t keep me awake at night yet,” Arrigo says. “I think March may be soft, I think April’s going to be soft, so we’re prepared to do whatever needs to be done to operate within a balanced budget.”

Data collected by the agency also suggests Baton Rouge hotels could be losing out to other industry corridor alternatives.

The top cities luring hotel bookings typically bound for Baton Rouge, according to Visit Baton Rouge’s Karron Alford, were Port Allen, Gonzales, New Orleans and Lafayette. Data collected by the agency on website traffic since January shows 57.2% of Baton Rouge visitors come for leisure and 42.8% for business.

