Visit BR board OKs $11K incentive pay for CEO

The Visit Baton Rouge board Thursday unanimously approved giving Paul Arrigo, the agency’s CEO, roughly $11,800 in incentive pay for his performance last year.

Arrigo, as outlined in his contract, is eligible for as much as $17,000 in annual incentive pay on top of his base $174,500 salary.

How much of that incentive pay he earns is based on the city-parish meeting a certain number of booked hotel rooms, tax revenues aligning with budget estimates, and the agency receiving a clean audit.

Last year, there were 85,842 rooms booked, with Arrigo’s incentive pay set at an 85,000 benchmark. The 2019 rooms booked benchmark is set at 85,500.

In all, Arrigo earned more than $319,000 last year, with nearly $186,000 coming from salary and performance pay, according to an audit report by Postlewaite & Netterville that was presented and approved at Wednesday’s meeting. The remaining $133,000 was in benefits, reimbursements and other work-related payments.