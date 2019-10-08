Visit Baton Rouge unveils new mural from Walls Project artist 

Visit Baton Rouge unveiled the newest Baton Rouge mural Tuesday showcasing imagery of the Capital City inside the Raising Cane’s River Center.

The mural is located outside of the box office near the entrance of the arena. Visit Baton Rouge commissioned Baton Rouge artist, Jonathan Brown, to create the piece.

The idea for the project began in June, with the strategic partnership of Visit Baton Rouge and the Raising Cane’s River Center.

Brown, known most notably for his contribution to the Walls Project, has worked with the Raising Cane’s River Center on numerous projects adding flare to many of the concession areas frequented during events at the venue.

The first designs of the mural were presented in August. The mural gives photos taken in front of the artwork the appearance of standing on a balcony overlooking the city.