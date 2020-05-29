Virus roundup … 

• Fewer than 100 Louisiana coronavirus patients needed ventilators Friday, the lowest number since early in the pandemic when the state was worried it wouldn’t have enough of the devices to keep patients alive. Louisiana’s Department of Health reported 90 patients on ventilators, 10 fewer than on Thursday. The agency also reported hospitalizations continued to fall with 47 fewer patients in hospitals for a total of 714.

• Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell says the Fed faces a major challenge with the launch in the coming days of its Main Street Lending program. The Fed’s Main Street Lending is geared toward medium-sized companies that are too large for the government’s small business lending program and too small to sell bonds or stock to the public. The individual loans, which could reach $600 billion, will technically be made by banks. But the Fed will buy 85% to 95% of each loan, thereby reducing the risk to banks and freeing them to do more lending. Read the full story.

• New Orleans will likely ease restrictions on gatherings and businesses more slowly than the rest of Louisiana as the fight against the new coronavirus continues, a city health official said Friday. Gov. John Bel Edwards is expected to announce Monday whether Louisiana will further ease restrictions when current emergency orders expire June 5. Read the full story.

