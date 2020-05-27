Virus roundup …  

• The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Louisiana climbed to about 38,500 in figures reported Wednesday, an increase of more than 400 from the day before as the number of tests conducted in the state continues to grow. However, the number of people hospitalized with the disease caused by the new coronavirus has fallen below 800 for the first time since late March.

• With the class of 2020 entering a job market ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic, many universities and their alumni associations are stepping up to help, tapping their networks of former graduates to create job-matching programs for seniors who have yet to find positions, The Wall Street Journal reports.

• Kaiser Family Foundation national polling expert Ashley Kirzinger and LSU Manship School of Mass Communication researchers will lead a data-driven discussion on the public’s reactions to the coronavirus on Thursday, June 4, at 3:30 p.m. The discussion is the sixth installment of the Reilly Center for Media & Public Affairs Communications & COVID-19 virtual series. Get more information here.

• For the first time in history, the U.S. House intends to have lawmakers vote by proxy, a move to avoid the risk of travel to Washington. Read the full story.

• The Louisiana Department of Education today announced that all 1,649 child care providers in Louisiana will soon receive supplies to help them ensure the health and safety of staff and children as the state navigates reopening following the COVID-19 outbreak, WAFB-TV reports.

