Virus roundup … 

• By enabling states to offer more generous unemployment benefits, and by enacting a variety of loan programs for small businesses, the federal government has tried to help business owners meet payroll, Inc. reports. There’s been less assistance with rent. Businesses that get a loan from the Paycheck Protection Program can use up to 25% of it on rent, but that loan amount is limited to 2.5 months’ of payroll. With June approaching, what should you do if you can no longer pay your rent? “My best advice to everybody is to play nice in the sandbox,” says J.V. Anderton, a shareholder at law firm Loomis, Ewert, Parsley, Davis & Gotting, in Lansing, Michigan. “You want to be fair and forthright with the other side and say, ‘this is what I can do, and this is what I’m hoping you can do for me.’” Generally, you should pay what you can, says Lenore Horton, a partner in the New York offices of law firm FisherBroyles, and keep your landlord or management company updated. If, over time, you could eventually catch up on the rent, Horton says that shouldn’t be a huge problem. “You just work out a payment schedule.” Read the full story

• The Baton Rouge Area Chamber has three webinars scheduled for next week. The first of three, on Tuesday, from 1 to 2 p.m., will feature LSU Interim President Tom Galligan and Executive Vice President and Provost Stacia Haynie. They’ll discuss how LSU will move forward with virtual and in-person learning, fall enrollment, budget impacts, and research in the upcoming year. The second, on Wednesday at 11 a.m., deals with best practices for cleaning and disinfecting workplaces. The third, on Friday at 11 a.m., will discuss the short and long-term implications of school closures on children, families, the school system and the economy. Register and get more information here.

• Those headed to Florida beaches should be prepared to stop at the state line. Due to the Florida governor’s executive order, travelers from Louisiana and other high-risk areas will be asked to quarantine upon arrival, despite Louisiana’s drop in COVID-19 cases, WAFB-TV reports.

• Most Americans are optimistic that medical advances to treat or prevent the coronavirus are on the horizon and around seven-in-10 say they would get a vaccine for COVID-19 if it were available, according to a Pew Research Center survey conducted April 29-May 5.

Read more stories on how the coronavirus is impacting the Baton Rouge business community. See a roundup of resources available to those impacted by the pandemic. Click here to see a 225 magazine list of local restaurants offering pickup or delivery.