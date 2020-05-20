Virus roundup … 

• Louisiana coronavirus hospitalizations fell below 1,000 for the first time since late March, the health department reported today. The health department reported 931 hospitalizations, down 73 from Tuesday.

• Lawmakers in the U.S. House of Representatives plan to vote again next week on giving small businesses more time to utilize their coronavirus aid under the Paycheck Protection Program, Reuters reports.

• Hancock Whitney has pledged a $390,000 investment to local food pantries in south Louisiana as part of the bank’s COVID-19 community relief efforts.

• Apple and Google today released long-awaited smartphone technology to automatically notify people if they might have been exposed to the coronavirus. The companies said 22 countries and several U.S. states are already planning to build voluntary phone apps using their software.

• The fourth and final edition of the Resiliency Series, presented by the Silicon Bayou Collaborative, returns this Friday at 2:45 p.m. with a new format made up of two blocks of panels and workshops. Register for the event and get more information here.

• Some of the biggest U.S. retailers are ending the extra pay they gave to front-line workers as coronavirus-related costs pile up and the ranks of jobless Americans surge, tipping the labor market in employers’ favor. Read the full story from The Wall Street Journal.

