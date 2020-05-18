Virus roundup … 

• The Guaranty Foundation, Guaranty Media’s philanthropic arm, has joined forces with GMFS Mortgage to launch the Banking on BR campaign. The two organizations matched $50,000 in community donations to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank. Using social media and on-air personalities from Eagle 98.1, 100.7 The Tiger, 104.5 ESPN and Talk 107.3, the Banking on BR campaign raised $112,685 for the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank.

• U.S. stocks rallied today on hopeful news around a potential coronavirus vaccine, recovering ground following their biggest weekly percentage drop in nearly two months. The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 912 points, or 3.9%, the S&P 500 rose 3.2% and the Nasdaq Composite added 2.4%. The gains wiped out last week’s losses. The S&P 500 shed 2.3% last week after a range of data highlighted the sharp contraction in economic activity across the nation. Read the full story from The Wall Street Journal.

• Entergy Louisiana has developed several new flexible payment options for customers who are having difficulty paying their utility bills due to the COVID-19 pandemic, WAFB-TV reports.

• An assembly line for personal protective equipment that launched at LSU last month has finished production. The university announced over the weekend that the PPE production line inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center had met its goal. Since mid-April, the LSU project has produced more than 20,000 gowns for use by medical personnel across the country. WBRZ-TV has the full story.

