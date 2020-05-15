Virus roundup … 

• U.S. layoffs soared in March to a record 11.4 million after state and local governments closed restaurants, bars, movie theaters and other nonessential businesses in response to the intensifying viral outbreak. The Labor Department also said today that job openings plunged, and hiring fell, though those changes weren’t nearly as dramatic as layoffs, which rose more than six-fold.

• The New Orleans Saints have partnered with nonprofit 19 Thanks to salute essential workers across Louisiana in a new online video starring three members of the Saints football team—offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk, defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins and linebacker Alex Anzalone. The New Orleans Saints are the latest in a growing list of 19 Thanks advocates from around the state. More than 25 musicians including Branford Marsalis, Kix Brooks and Amanda Shaw have submitted videos of their rendition of “When The Saints Go Marching In” to be featured in a 19-minute video tribute to essential workers in Louisiana on the night of May 19. The video will premiere at 1900 hour (7 p.m) on the 19 Thanks Facebook page.

• The Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana has postponed its State of the Coast conference, which had been scheduled for May of this year, until June 2021 because of concerns surrounding COVID-19. The event will take place in downtown New Orleans. Registration for the 2020 conference will be honored for next year’s gathering.

• Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser announced that 18 of Louisiana’s 21 state parks will reopen this weekend. While all out-of-state bookings at state parks will be canceled through the duration of the phase one reopening, in-state reservations will be taken for campsites, cabins, large capacity lodges, meeting rooms, and group camps at the state’s parks and historic facilities.

• U.S. retail sales tumbled by a record 16.4% from March to April as business shutdowns caused by the coronavirus kept shoppers away, threatened the viability of stores across the country and further weighed down a sinking economy. The Commerce Department’s report this morning on retail purchases showed a sector that has collapsed so fast that sales over the past 12 months are down a crippling 21.6%.

• As businesses reopened Friday in more of the U.S., an overwhelming majority of states still fall short of the COVID-19 testing levels that public health experts say are necessary to safely ease lockdowns and avoid another deadly wave of outbreaks. Rapid, widespread testing is considered essential to tracking and containing the coronavirus. But 41 of the nation’s 50 states fail to test widely enough to drive their infections below a key benchmark of testing.

