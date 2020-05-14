Virus roundup … 

• As Louisiana enters phase one of reopening on Friday, the Better Business Bureau is offering some tips to businesses as they prepare to operate under new restrictions. See their guidelines here.

• More than 40,000 people filed new claims for unemployment in Louisiana last week as the coronavirus fight continued to pound the state’s economy, according to figures posted Thursday by state and federal labor officials. For the comparable week last year, the figure was around 2,000. As of last week, more than 325,000 qualified for unemployment benefits in the state, compared with 13,400 for the comparable week last year.

• Highway safety regulators are changing work rules that limit truck drivers’ time behind the wheel, shifts they said would give drivers more flexibility without increasing overall daily driving time. The new regulations, which come as truck drivers face tough operating conditions amid the coronavirus pandemic, would save trucking companies an estimated nearly $274 million annually over 10 years, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration said today.

• McDonald’s Corp. is asking restaurant owners in the U.S. to make dozens of changes to ease coronavirus concerns before reopening their dining rooms, including commitments to clean bathrooms every half-hour and digital kiosks after each order. The world’s largest fast-food company by sales is also asking its hundreds of U.S. franchisees to enforce social distancing in its restaurants, and either close their public soda fountains or deploy a staff member to monitor them, according to a 59-page dine-in reopening guide viewed by The Wall Street Journal. Read the full story.

• Whistleblower Rick Bright, a vaccine expert who led a biodefense agency in the Department of Health and Human Services, warned today that the U.S. lacks a plan to produce and fairly distribute a coronavirus vaccine when it becomes available. The nation could face “the darkest winter in modern history” unless leaders act decisively, he told a congressional panel.

Read more stories on how the coronavirus is impacting the Baton Rouge business community. See a roundup of resources available to those impacted by the pandemic. Click here to see a 225 magazine list of local restaurants offering pickup or delivery.