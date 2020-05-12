Virus roundup …  

• Louisiana’s casinos and video poker parlors will open on Monday rather than Friday so State Police and the Gaming Control Board can approve new rules and regulations associated with coronavirus crisis restrictions, The News Star reports. Gov. John Bel Edwards had said gaming establishments would be included in Friday’s phase one reopening, but the casinos and regulators needed more time to put a reopening plan in place. Louisiana has 20 casinos and 199 truck stop video facilities that generate $700 million in annual state taxes. Read the full story.

• United Ways across Louisiana and the Louisiana Association of United Ways are launching a statewide survey today to assess the economic impact the COVID-19 crisis has had on Louisiana families. All Louisiana families are invited to complete the United Way Louisiana COVID-19 survey here: https://www.launitedway.org/COVID19-Impact. Individual responses are confidential.

• The prospective city of St. George and the St. George Fire Department are partnering with the Greater Baton Rouge Parish Foodbank to collect nonperishable food donations to support our community during the COVID-19 crisis. The final collection will take place on the weekend of May 16-17. Residents can also make secure monetary donations online and can drop their donations off to the nearest St. George Fire Department station. More information is available here.

• With governors and mayors nationwide pressing for more federal help to deal with the effects of the pandemic, a divide among Republicans is being driven by the political bent of the states that stand to benefit, The New York Times reports.

• Democrats are making new moves toward a virtual presidential nominating convention this August, with party officials preparing to grant convention organizers in Milwaukee the authority to design an event that won’t require delegates to attend in person amid the coronavirus pandemic. Read the full story.

• LSU today announced, as it moves toward reopening campus, three-student and four-student dorm rooms will not be options for students living on campus.

Read more stories on how the coronavirus is impacting the Baton Rouge business community. See a roundup of resources available to those impacted by the pandemic. Click here to see a 225 magazine list of local restaurants offering pickup or delivery.