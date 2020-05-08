Virus roundup …  

• The Baton Rouge Area Chamber has two webinars scheduled for next Tuesday and Wednesday about best practices for returning to work and how businesses can ensure Paycheck Protection Program loan forgiveness. Register here.

• Much of corporate America is in no rush to return employees to their campuses and skyscrapers. Google and Facebook employees were told Thursday that they could stay home until next year. Capital One informed 40,000 workers that they will be out through Labor Day. Amazon is saying October. Nationwide Insurance is moving more aggressively than other firms, shuttering five offices around the country and having its 4,000 employees telecommute permanently. Read the full story from The New York Times.

• The jobs report released today says the health care sector shed a record number of jobs in April as medical facilities halted elective procedures and doctors’ and dentists’ offices closed because of shutdowns aimed at containing the coronavirus, The Wall Street Journal reports.

• According to a survey conducted by YouGov in partnership with USA Today and LinkedIn, women are taking on a greater share of parenting responsibilities during the home isolations and men tend to think they’re contributing more to the kids than they actually are, according to the recent survey of professionals ages 18 to 74.

• More than 30 organizations are scheduled to participate in New Schools for Baton Rouge’s free virtual job fair for teachers from Baton Rouge and surrounding areas. The event is Thursday, May 14, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Get more information here.

