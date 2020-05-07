Virus roundup … 

• The Baton Rouge Area Chamber today announced a purchasing collaboration with Lyons Specialty Company LLC to source and supply personal protective equipment to the Capital Region business community. BRAC says it is responding to business concerns about the accessibility and affordability of PPE that, if unaddressed, poses a risk to the reopening of the region’s economy. The PPE Marketplace is accessible at brac.org/ppe.

• French Quarter Festival has been canceled. Organizers had moved it to October because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but are no longer moving forward. The festival, barring any other disasters, will return in April 2021. Satchmo SummerFest, which was also canceled, will return in July 2021. WAFB-TV has the full story.

• Baton Rouge General today announced it is providing centralized care for patients fighting both COVID-19 and a mental illness, with a new 32-bed unit designed to keep all patients as safe as possible.

• The Silicon Bayou Collaborative is returning this Friday with the second edition of the Resiliency Series—a panel-based series hosted online featuring entrepreneurs who have weathered significant crises, like hurricanes or past economic downturns. The panel starts at 2:30 p.m. Register online for the free webcast here.

