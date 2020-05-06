Virus roundup …  

• As Europe and the U.S. loosen their lockdowns against the coronavirus, health experts are expressing growing dread over what they say is an all-but-certain second wave of deaths and infections that could force governments to clamp back down in a drawn-out, two-steps-forward-one-step-back process. Read the full story.

• U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy has joined a bipartisan group of 25 lawmakers in pushing to make sure federal assistance is delivered to America’s fishers and seafood processors. In a letter to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, the senators request that upcoming coronavirus relief legislation include funding and provisions to support the industry.

• Today, 21 parish, regional and state organizations sent a letter of support for SB 359, authored by Sen. Bob Hensgens, R-Abbeville, to the Senate Natural Resources Committee. The bill, which is scheduled to be considered during a Thursday committee hearing, keeps the state’s focus on enforcing state permits and ensures that 100% of any funds recovered under the enforcement guidelines of Louisiana’s State and Local Coastal Resources Management Act are spent directly on coastal restoration and hurricane protection.

• Loans backed by food, alcohol and guns are holding up better than debt tied to other merchandise as shoppers increasingly turn to these goods amid coronavirus social-distancing restrictions, The Wall Street Journal reports. Purveyors of food and beverages such as supermarkets, drugstores and mass discounters have mostly remained open during the pandemic, meaning the value of what they sell hasn’t been affected much, according to liquidation firm SB360 Capital Partners. Read the full story.

• Mayor Sharon Weston Broome announced a series of Wellness Wednesday webinars to help educate the public about health and wellness amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The series will be hosted by The Mayor’s Healthy City Initiative’s Geaux Get Health campaign. Each webinar series will have a different topic for each session and will feature community partners as guest speakers. WAFB-TV has more information.

