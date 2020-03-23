Virus roundup … 

• Louisiana Department of Revenue is extending the deadline for state income taxes to July 15, 2020. The extension applies to Louisiana individual, corporation, fiduciary and partnership income tax returns and payments.

• Lawmakers and the White House plan to continue negotiating on the stalled federal aid package.

• People who are still required to work amid the statewide shutdown of all nonessential businesses can now get help from the Louisiana Department of Education’s Child Care Assistance Program, which will offer subsidized care for children age 12 and under.

• Gov. John Bel Edwards will be joined by health experts and members of his administration for a live statewide discussion on Louisiana’s response to COVID-19 from 7 to 8 p.m. It will air on television and radio stations across the state and on multiple digital platforms.

• Contact your mortgage lender: Payments may be deferred as coronavirus pandemic causes worker hardships, USA Today reports.

• The Tokyo Olympics are probably going to happen, but almost surely in 2021 instead of August. The International Olympic Committee will make a final decision within four weeks.

• While the rest of the economy sinks, tech companies are thriving. Amazon says it’s hiring 100,000 warehouse workers and Facebook says traffic for video calling and messaging has exploded.

