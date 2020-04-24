Virus roundup … 

• ExxonMobil today announced it has reconfigured manufacturing operations in Louisiana to produce medical-grade hand sanitizer for donation to COVID-19 response efforts in Louisiana, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Pennsylvania and Texas. Initial production of 160,000 gallons of medical-grade sanitizer, enough to fill nearly 5 million 4-ounce bottles, is being distributed to medical providers and first responders. Additional donation locations are planned.

• Tonight from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Baton Rouge General is holding a live-streaming music event called MUSIC IS MEDICINE. The Baton Rouge General Foundation partnered with the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge to showcase five musical acts. The all-Louisiana lineup includes Marc Broussard, Parish County Line, JST DAVID, Justin Garner, and Palomino Darling. Donations during the concert will go to Baton Rouge General’s COVID-19 Operations Fund and the Arts Council’s Creative Relief Fund. Watch here.

• With support from the Louisiana National Guard, students and staff at the LSU Stephenson Disaster Management Institute have developed a tracking system for critical commodities and people traveling across the state. The development of the tracking system, called ComTrac, started as a way to closely monitor the transportation of people and vital resources such as food, water, ice and tarps during hurricanes. But with the arrival of COVID-19, other commodities became important, including ventilators and personal protective equipment.

• Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady University will hold a drive-thru diploma pickup for students graduating a month early to help with the pandemic. The event will take place and degrees will be conferred on Monday, April 27, starting at 2:00 p.m. in the Student Services building parking lot at 7525 Picardy Avenue. Students will enter the parking lot from Picardy Avenue, join the line of cars to receive their diploma and then exit to Didesse Avenue.

• As some states lurch toward restarting their economies, many big companies remain hesitant to open their doors, according to The Wall Street Journal. Macy’s, Gap. and TGI Fridays are among the big national chains saying they will sit out the early phase of reopening in states such as Georgia and South Carolina, citing health concerns and uncertain customer demand. Other businesses including Best Buy Co. and Starbucks Corp. will also continue in lockdown mode, keeping stores closed to shoppers and fulfilling online orders or curbside pickup.

• Republic Services has announced a $20 million initiative called Committed to Serve to help recognize its front-line employees, families, and small business customers across the country. Republic Services’ 28,000 front-line employees will receive a weekly dinner for their families for two months and $400 each in gift cards to local businesses

• Dozens of publicly traded companies received forgivable loans totaling more than $500 million from the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program, according to a Wall Street Journal analysis.

• The stimulus package that Congress passed in March allows homeowners with federally backed loans to suspend monthly payments for up to a year without penalty, if they face financial hardship. But the law doesn’t specify what happens after the so-called forbearance period ends. Many borrowers say they are being told they will have to make lump-sum “balloon” payments.

