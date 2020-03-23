 Virus roundup …

• The Federal Reserve has announced unlimited bond purchases in an unprecedented move to help the U.S. economy weather the coronavirus meltdown.

• BREC will close playgrounds, dog parks and outdoor restrooms at the close of business today. BREC’s six golf courses will evaluate operations to determine if options are available to stay open. Parks, trails and conservation areas will remain open.

• An LSU graduate student has tested positive for the coronavirus, the first case at the university, LSU Interim President Tom Galligan said Friday.

• Amazon Prime delivery delays are now as long as a month as the company works to prioritize household staples and other high-demand items, Vox reports.

• Gotcha Mobility announced this weekend it will offer its electric vehicles to restaurants and merchants to help meet the demand for delivered products.

• Misleading information about COVID-19 is spreading through texts and emails. The Wall Street Journal has some tips for how to avoid bad information.

