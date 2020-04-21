Virus roundup … 

• The Small Business Administration reported a potential data breach last month in its website that handles disaster loan applications. The agency says the personal information of nearly 8,000 business owners applying for Economic Injury Disaster Loans was potentially seen by other applicants on the SBA website on March 25. The SBA said only the disaster loan program was affected, not the Paycheck Protection Program, which did not begin until April 3 and which is handled by a separate system. An SBA spokeswoman says in a statement the agency has notified the 7,913 owners whose information may have been exposed and offered them a year of free credit monitoring. The agency immediately disabled the affected part of its system.

• The government’s efforts to help businesses recover from the coronavirus pandemic are triggering waves of lobbying skirmishes, and one of the biggest fights shaping up pits restaurants against the insurance industry. Restaurants and their allies are lobbying President Trump and Congress to press insurance companies to cover “business interruption” claims stemming from the coronavirus, even where restaurants have policies that exclude losses from pandemics. Read the full story from The Wall Street Journal.

• Our Lady of the Lake today announced its participation in a new program that will allow it to act as a plasma donor site and convalescent plasma testing site. This means it will provide hospitalized patients with severe cases of COVID-19 with access to investigative convalescent plasma.

• Since mid-March, the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana Foundation has made more than $2.1 million in grant awards to 45 nonprofits across the state who are working to meet the needs of communities as they respond to COVID-19.

• Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady University will hold its first free virtual business conference hosted by the Bachelor of Business Administration Program on April 23 from 3:30 to 7 p.m. and on April 24 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Register online here.

• Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana will broadcast a live event from its Facebook page at noon on Wednesday, April 22, where registered dietitian Katherine Langlois will guide viewers through steps for effective meal planning, including how to prep food in advance and what to consider when planning your grocery trips.

• A group of LSU researchers is studying the impact of social distancing directives on human travel behavior, using highway volume data as a representation of personal activity and interaction. They compared roadway travel statistics throughout Florida in March 2019 and March 2020 and found that overall traffic volume decreased by 47.5% during the study period.

