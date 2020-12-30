Virus roundup …  

• Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says Americans can expect to see a stimulus check very soon. Mnuchin tweeted on Tuesday that stimulus payments will arrive in some accounts by direct deposit as early as tonight and paper checks will be mailed out starting tomorrow.

• The Louisiana Workforce Commission says it is waiting for Congress’ finalizations on the COVID-19 relief bill before it can start giving out the extra $300 in weekly benefits, WBRZ-TV reports. People who are certified for the federal funding will eventually get the money without any payment gaps.

• Colorado has reported the first case in the U.S. of a fast-spreading variant of COVID-19 that was first detected in the U.K. and led to a widespread lockdown and travel restrictions there. Health officials say the case was confirmed by a state lab and the person with the virus variant is in isolation.

