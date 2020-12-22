Virus roundup … 

• The Louisiana Department of Health today reported 3,705 new COVID-19 cases and 51 additional deaths from the virus. So far, 22,108 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the state.

• Gov. John Bel Edwards today announced plans to keep Louisiana’s mask mandate in place for another 21 days.

• Congress has officially passed the $900 billion pandemic relief package. The bill now awaits President Donald Trump’s signature, which is expected in the coming days.

• The Louisiana Army National Guard is operating several free COVID-19 testing sites across the state this week including three locations in Baton Rouge. Get more information here.

• The Louisiana Marathon announced today that the annual event is moving from January to March. The dates are now set for March 6 and 7, WAFB-TV reports.

