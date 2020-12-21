Virus roundup ….

• The Louisiana Department of Health today reported 1,111 new COVID-19 cases and 65 new deaths. East Baton Rouge Parish continues to see new cases, but the number of positive tests in relation to overall virus tests has gone down, from 10.7% of all tests in the last week of November to 8.6% in the first week of December.

• Louisiana Congressman-elect Luke Letlow has been hospitalized in Monroe as his COVID-19 symptoms persist. Letlow, R-Start, announced Friday he tested positive for COVID-19 and was quarantining at his Richland Parish home. But on Saturday he was admitted to St. Francis Medical Center. The News Star has the full story.

• World Health Organization officials said this morning that the coronavirus is mutating “at a much slower rate” than seasonal influenza, even as officials in the U.K. announced this weekend that a new mutation of the virus is allowing it to spread more easily, CNBC reports.

