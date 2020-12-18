Virus roundup …  

• The Louisiana Department of Health reported 3,103 new COVID-19 cases today and 30 additional deaths from the virus.

• December is on pace to become the deadliest month of the COVID-19 pandemic in the U.S., surpassing April, when more than 60,738 Americans lost their lives to the coronavirus, CNBC reports.

• Attendance inside the Smoothie King Center for New Orleans Pelicans games will be limited during the 2020-2021 NBA season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the team announced Thursday. The Pelicans will limit attendance to 4% of the arena’s capacity, or 750 fans, when they host the Milwaukee Bucks during their home preseason game tonight.

• Federal officials are seeking civil fines of $15,000 and $7,500 against two airline passengers accused of assaulting flight attendants for telling them to wear face masks. The Federal Aviation Administration says the proposed penalties stem from separate incidents in August.

