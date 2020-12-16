Virus roundup … 

The Louisiana Department of Health today reported 3,275 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total statewide number to 275,545 since March.

A health care worker in Alaska had a serious allergic reaction and was hospitalized after getting the vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, the

Washington Post

reports. The worker is in stable condition, according to two people familiar with the situation. Authorities have not released further details about the incident, which echoes two similar cases in the U.K. last week involving serious but nonfatal allergic reactions to the vaccine.