Virus roundup …
- The Louisiana Department of Health today reported 3,275 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total statewide number to 275,545 since March.
- A health care worker in Alaska had a serious allergic reaction and was hospitalized after getting the vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, the Washington Post reports. The worker is in stable condition, according to two people familiar with the situation. Authorities have not released further details about the incident, which echoes two similar cases in the U.K. last week involving serious but nonfatal allergic reactions to the vaccine.
- U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is quarantining after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for coronavirus, but he himself “has been tested and is negative,” CNN reports.
- Baton Rouge General Hospital has received 1,400 doses of Pfizer’s new vaccine, reports WBRZ, and began vaccinating its staff Wednesday morning. Meanwhile, the Our Lady of the Lake health care system reports receiving 1,750 doses of the vaccine.
