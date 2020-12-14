Virus roundup … 

• The Louisiana Department of Health today reported 1,022 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total statewide number to 269,643 since March.

• The East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor’s Office issued a COVID-19 update this morning with guidance for what to do if you’ve been exposed to the coronavirus based on new reports from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. See the update here.

• Researchers from Tulane University have developed a 15-minute COVID-19 test that is read by a smartphone to address the need to expand testing capacity in community-based settings. This test uses the same CRISPR-based approach that the researchers have submitted to the Food and Drug Administration for Emergency Use Authorization.

• A new variant of the coronavirus has been found and is causing rapid infection growth in some parts of England, BBC reports.

