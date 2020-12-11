Virus roundup … 

• The state health department today reported 2,924 new COVID-19 cases and 43 deaths.

• The coronavirus will kill more people in the U.S. every day for the next two to three months than died in the 9/11 attacks or Pearl Harbor, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield said Thursday, The Washington Post reports.

• An emerging $900 billion COVID-19 aid package from a bipartisan group of lawmakers has all but collapsed after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Republican senators won’t support $160 billion in state and local funds as part of a potential trade-off in the deal.

• Officials in Ascension Parish have once again partnered with Ochsner Health System to offer free drive-thru coronavirus testing at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center. WBRZ-TV has more information.

Read more stories on how the coronavirus is impacting the Baton Rouge business community. See a roundup of resources available to those impacted by the pandemic. Click here to see a 225 magazine list of local restaurants offering patio seating.