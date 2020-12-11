Virus roundup … 

• Gov. John Bel Edwards on Thursday delved into Louisiana’s vaccine plans, saying the state expects to have enough doses of the newly approved vaccine to immunize at least 159,000 hospital employees, EMS workers and people who live and work at nursing homes and other long-term care facilities in December.

• Due to the global coronavirus pandemic, concert trade publication Pollstar puts the total lost revenue for the live events industry in 2020 at more than $30 billion. Pollstar says the live events industry should have hit a record-setting $12.2 billion this year, but instead it incurred $9.7 billion in losses.

• A number of retailers, including J.C. Penney, Lowe’s and Kohl’s, are telling shoppers they need to place their online orders soon or else pay expedited shipping fees if they want to get their packages delivered in time for the holidays.

