Virus roundup …  

• The state reported another 2,542 COVID-19 cases today and 40 additional deaths.

• The daily U.S. death toll from COVID-19 has surpassed 3,000 for the first time as a record 106,219 people were hospitalized with the disease, Reuters reports.

• A senior manager with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention told congressional investigators she was ordered to delete an email suggesting attempted political interference by the Trump administration in coronavirus reports to the public, according to a transcript released today.

• City officials say Gonzales City Hall is closed until Dec. 21 due to a coronavirus outbreak among staff, WBRZ-TV reports. Forms for utilities and business licenses are available at the drive-thru.

• Uber Technologies Inc. sent letters today to the governors of all U.S. states, asking for its ride-hail and food delivery drivers to get early access to COVID-19 vaccines as essential workers, Reuters also reports.

• U.S. consumer prices edged up 0.2% in November as a rise in the cost of energy and a number of other goods offset a drop in food costs. The gain in the consumer price index followed a flat reading in October and matched the 0.2% September advance, the Labor Department reported today.

Read more stories on how the coronavirus is impacting the Baton Rouge business community. See a roundup of resources available to those impacted by the pandemic. Click here to see a 225 magazine list of local restaurants offering patio seating.