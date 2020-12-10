Virus roundup … 

• A U.S. government advisory panel convened this morning to decide whether to endorse mass use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to help conquer the outbreak that has killed close to 300,000 Americans. The meeting of outside advisers to the Food and Drug Administration represented the next-to-last hurdle before the expected start of the biggest vaccination campaign in U.S. history.

• With the first full COVID-19 semester essentially behind them, universities across Louisiana are giving themselves high marks for keeping infection rates down among the students, faculty and staff members that live, teach and work on their campuses. See a breakdown of college case numbers from Louisiana Illuminator.

• The federal government on Monday released detailed hospital-level data showing the toll COVID-19 is taking on health care facilities, including how many inpatient and ICU beds are available on a weekly basis using an analysis from the University of Minnesota’s COVID-19 Hospitalization Tracking Project, NPR has created a tool that allows you to see how your local hospital and your county overall are faring.

