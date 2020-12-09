Virus roundup … 

• The Louisiana Department of Health today reported 4,339 new COVID-19 cases. Of these cases, 2,618 are confirmed cases and 1,721 are probable cases.

• A new poll finds that only about half of Americans are ready to roll up their sleeves for COVID-19 vaccines even as states prepare to begin months of vaccinations. The survey from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows about one-quarter of U.S. adults aren’t sure if they want to get vaccinated when their turn comes. Roughly another one-quarter say they won’t.

• LSU’s men’s basketball team has canceled its Saturday, Dec. 12, game against South Florida in Atlanta due to contact tracing issues, WBRZ-TV reports.

• The large amounts of dry ice needed to speed COVID-19 vaccine candidates to pandemic-weary populations will call for special attention from airlines and safety regulators. Widely used as a refrigerant, dry ice is classified as a dangerous good by the International Civil Aviation Organization and the U.S. Department of Transportation because it changes to gas form as it breaks down, a process called sublimation. Shippers must use ventilated containers that allow the gas to release, to prevent pressure from building up and rupturing the packaging, The Wall Street Journal reports.

