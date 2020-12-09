Virus roundup … 

• The Trump administration dived back into Capitol Hill’s confusing COVID-19 negotiations, offering a $916 billion package to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that would send a $600 direct payment to most Americans but eliminate a $300-per-week employment benefit favored by a bipartisan group of Senate.

• Britain’s medicine regulator has advised that people with a history of significant allergies do not get Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine after two people reported severe adverse reactions on the first day of rollout, Reuters reports.

• As Mardi Gras celebrations for 2021 continue to be adjusted or canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, the Krewe of Denham Springs has announced its decision to suspend events associated with the upcoming Mardi Gras season, WBRZ-TV reports.

