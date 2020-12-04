Virus roundup …

• The Louisiana Department of Health reported 3,102 new COVID-19 cases today and 24 additional deaths.

• Officials with the Krewe of Southdowns have decided to cancel the 2021 Mardi Gras parade and ball due to the coronavirus pandemic, WAFB-TV reports.

• The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending “universal mask use” outside people’s own homes as part of guidance published Friday aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus as the nation braces for what is expected to be the darkest period of the pandemic, The Washington Post reports.

• The Lafayette area’s ICU hospital beds are at 97% capacity, meaning only four beds are available in the region, Louisiana Illuminator reports. However, Patricia Thompson, director of communications for Lafayette General Health, says LDH’s reported hospital bed availability accounts only for licensed beds. She says the hospital can still put out more beds for COVID-19 patients as long as there are available rooms.

