Virus roundup … 

• State Treasurer John Schroder is being treated at a Louisiana hospital after testing positive for COVID-19, his office announced today. Schroder is responding favorably to treatment and is experiencing little discomfort. He is in contact with staff via email and phone to maintain the department’s programs.​

• U.S. Rep. Garret Graves, R-Baton Rouge, says he was exposed to COVID-19 while in Louisiana and will quarantine in accordance to guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, WAFB-TV reports. Graves will be tested and is making arrangements to safely travel from Washington, D.C., back to Louisiana.

• The Louisiana Department of Health reported another 2,774 COVID-19 cases today and 23 additional deaths caused by the virus. Patients in hospitals also rose to 1,325, up from 1,288 yesterday.

