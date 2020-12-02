Virus roundup …

• The state health department reported 3,604 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 241,335 statewide since March. Officials said 1,551 were from backlogged tests, some dating back as far as April, WBRZ-TV reports. There were 46 additional deaths, bringing the total to 6,501. Hospitalizations increased slightly to 1288, and ventilator use was up to 134.

• The CDC is releasing new guidelines that will allow people who have come in contact with someone infected with the virus to resume normal activity after 10 days, or 7 days if they receive a negative test result. That’s down from the 14-day period recommended since the onset of the pandemic.

• British officials authorized a COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use today, greenlighting the world’s first shot against the virus that’s backed by rigorous science.

