Virus roundup … 

• The state health department reported 5,326 new COVID-19 cases today, however, some of the data recorded today should have been reported Nov. 29-30 but was delayed due to a processing error, WBRZ-TV reports.

• Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell rejected a proposed bipartisan stimulus package today after months of congressional inaction on curbing the economic damage from the outbreak. U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy was part of the bipartisan, bicameral coalition of lawmakers that backed the plan. The package tallied $908 billion to fund emergency relief efforts from Dec. 1 through March 31, 2021. CNBC has the full story.

• The St. Tammany Parish Health System is canceling all inpatient elective surgeries due to an increase in COVID-19 related hospitalization, WAFB-TV reports.

