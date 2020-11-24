Virus roundup …

• Gov. John Bel Edwards this afternoon announced the state would “take a step back” into modified phase two guidelines because of a spike in coronavirus cases across the state. To be enacted Wednesday, the new guidelines are expected to close most bars to indoor consumption and limit indoor capacity of businesses to 50%. See Edwards announcement.

• The Louisiana Department of Health today reported 3,266 new COVID-19 cases.

• The number of coronavirus patients hospitalized across the U.S. shattered records Monday, topping 85,700, The Washington Post reports.

• New COVID-19 infection levels in the U.S. are showing the earliest signs of improvement. The national seven-day average of daily new infections now stands at 172,118 as of Monday, according to a CNBC analysis of Johns Hopkins University data. That’s an all-time record, but only 11% higher than the prior week. Average daily new infections had been posting roughly 30% weekly growth before beginning to taper off late last week.

