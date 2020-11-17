Virus roundup … 

• The number of COVID-19-related hospitalizations in Louisiana is higher than it has been in months, WBRZ-TV reports. The Louisiana Department of Health said 874 people were hospitalized with the virus as of Tuesday. That’s the highest coronavirus hospitalization count the state has seen since the end of August, when 910 people were being treated.

• Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government’s top infectious disease expert, said on Tuesday that the nation needed “a uniform approach” to the coronavirus pandemic, rather than “a disjointed” state-by-state response, The New York Times reports.

• North Dakota’s coronavirus mortality rate is the highest of any U.S. state or country, according to an analysis of data from last week conducted by the Federation of American Scientists.

