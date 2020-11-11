Virus roundup … 

• Hospitals across the nation face an even bigger capacity problem from the resurgent spread of COVID-19 than experienced during the virus’s earlier surges this year, pandemic preparedness experts said. This as the number of U.S. hospitalizations reached a new high, according to The Wall Street Journal.

• Where is Louisiana with COVID-19? Louisiana Illuminator spoke with Dr. Joe Kanter, the interim head of Louisiana’s public health office to discuss what’s going on with the state. Read the interview here.

• Texas is the first U.S. state to pass the million-case milestone. It has the 10th most cases in the world, reporting 1,010,364 infections by early Wednesday, Axios reports.

• A new type of test can detect a person’s immune response to the coronavirus better than a widely used antibody test, according to research released Tuesday. The test, if authorized by the Food and Drug Administration, would be the first commercial product to detect the response of a T cell—a type of immune cell—to the virus, The New York Times reports.

